Dr. Venayak Rohan, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Venayak Rohan, MB BS
Dr. Venayak Rohan, MB BS is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Rohan works at
Dr. Rohan's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Organ Transplantation Center676 N Saint Clair St Fl, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Venayak Rohan, MB BS
- Transplant Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- General Surgery
