Dr. Vinayak Sathe, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vinayak Sathe, MD

Dr. Vinayak Sathe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from B J Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Sathe works at UConn Musculoskeletal Institute in Farmington, CT with other offices in Avon, CT and Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sathe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Farmington
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-6600
  2. 2
    Avon Office
    2 Simsbury Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-6600
  3. 3
    UConn Musculoskeletal Institute
    1115 West St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I've been a patient since 2017, for two separate things over the years. He listens and answers questions without hesitation. My first injury did extremely well in physical therapy and Dr. Sathe was very transparent and honest by letting me know that surgery wouldn't get me anymore stability than I already had in that foot. Fast forward to this year where I hurt the other ankle, and after finally getting insurance to approve my MRI, I was able to see him again. He told me more in that one appointment than anyone had for the 6months prior, including pointing out a bone spur that was causing pain that no one else had noticed. My surgery went very smoothly, and I'm healing well. He fixed four things in one surgery, and while I'm still recovering I already notice an improvement. His whole staff have been incredibly helpful during this whole process. Dr. Sathe never dismissed my concerns or experiences, which is unfortunately a rare thing for those like me with chronic pain to experience.
    Jessica — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Vinayak Sathe, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659503480
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky Sports Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sassoon Hosp-Bj Med Coll
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • B J Medical College, Gujarat University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Poona
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinayak Sathe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sathe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sathe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sathe has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sathe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

