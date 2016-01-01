See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Thakur Vinayak, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Thakur Vinayak, MD

Dr. Thakur Vinayak, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Vinayak works at Radiology Specialists of Florida in Orlando, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vinayak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiology Specialists of Florida
    601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 200-2355
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Baptist Hospital of Miami
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-6707
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Lab
    13691 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 200-2355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis of Aorta

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Thakur Vinayak, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962834671
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vinayak has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vinayak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinayak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

