Dr. Vinayak Wagaskar, MD

Urology
Overview of Dr. Vinayak Wagaskar, MD

Dr. Vinayak Wagaskar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. 

Dr. Wagaskar works at Physician Office in Greenlawn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wagaskar's Office Locations

    Physician Office
    5 Cuba Hill Rd Ste, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Physician Office
    625 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Physician Office
    5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Nov 17, 2021
Great experience as a first-timer. I barely waited to be helped when I checked in. The staff and Dr. Vinayak Wagaskar were all amicable and helpful. I especially loved how Dr. Wagaskar really took his time to explain my conditions with me and my treatment options. Dr. Vinayak Wagasskar gets it. From his excellent treatment, curiosity, investigative mind, and ability to connect, you know where you stand immediately and what the next steps might be. I had a great visit, and the doctor’s demeanor has certainly put me at ease, so I highly recommend him.
Gary Bowler — Nov 17, 2021
About Dr. Vinayak Wagaskar, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1376030064
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

