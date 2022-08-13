Dr. Vinaychandra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinaychandra Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinaychandra Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Glasgow, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 545-1252
-
2
Carmela P Morales MD PA1700 Curie Dr Ste 5000, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 545-1252
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Excellent, caring doctor with a great staff.
About Dr. Vinaychandra Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1992797302
Education & Certifications
- University TX Health Science Center
- Mayo Clin Grad School
- Glasgow Royal Infirmary
- University Of Glasgow, Faculty Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.