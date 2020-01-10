Dr. Vincci Ngan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincci Ngan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincci Ngan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Yonkers, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Ngan works at
Locations
Docs2422 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 964-0220
NYU Bronxville77 Pondfield Rd # 23, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions (914) 337-4986
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just had a visit with Dr Ngan, very thorough and patient. I went to her for a second opinion about a surgery and in my one visit explained more than the 2 doctors I’ve been dealing with. Thank you
About Dr. Vincci Ngan, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1184868259
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngan works at
Dr. Ngan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.