Dr. Vince Afsahi, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vince Afsahi, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.

Dr. Afsahi works at South Coast Dermatology Institute, Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Intertrigo and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    South Coast Dermatology Institute, Newport Beach
    400 Newport Center Dr Ste 602, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 644-1434
    South Coast Dermatology Institute, Tustin
    2552 Walnut Ave Ste 120, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 508-0754

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jun 22, 2017
    I have had persistent acne over the last 5-6 years. This is the first Dr that I feel like truly listened to me to try to treat the cause of my acne and not the symptoms. Feeling very hopeful for some relief.
    Kristen in Irvine, CA — Jun 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vince Afsahi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700888690
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U So Calif Mc
    Internship
    • Ucla-Olive View Mc
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vince Afsahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afsahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Afsahi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Afsahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Afsahi has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afsahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Afsahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afsahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afsahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afsahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

