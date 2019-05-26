Dr. Cataldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vince David Cataldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vince David Cataldo, MD
Dr. Vince David Cataldo, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Prevost Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cataldo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cataldo's Office Locations
-
1
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Medical Oncology7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 6000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 757-0343
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Prevost Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cataldo?
He was excited about a new treatment for my rcc.He come highly recommended by his peers, who also are my Doctors
About Dr. Vince David Cataldo, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1659393395
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cataldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cataldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cataldo works at
Dr. Cataldo has seen patients for Purpura, Osteosarcoma and Nodular Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cataldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cataldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cataldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cataldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cataldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.