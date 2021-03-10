Overview of Dr. Vince Rogenes, MD

Dr. Vince Rogenes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Rogenes works at North Dallas Urology Associates- Plano, TX in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.