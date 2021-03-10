Dr. Vince Rogenes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogenes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vince Rogenes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vince Rogenes, MD
Dr. Vince Rogenes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Rogenes' Office Locations
-
1
North Dallas Urology Associates - Plano5300 W Plano Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 612-8037Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 612-8037
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Rogenes for 7 years. He has always been extremely professional and informative. He performed my partial nephrectomy (kidney cancer removal) and I could not have asked for a better doctor. He was and still is very attentive to my medical needs and concerns. I would highly recommend Dr. Rogenes.
About Dr. Vince Rogenes, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogenes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogenes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogenes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogenes has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogenes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogenes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogenes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogenes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogenes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.