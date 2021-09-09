See All Psychiatrists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Vincent Abad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Vincent Abad, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small West Palm Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vincent Abad, MD

Dr. Vincent Abad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VALENCIA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Abad works at Florida Atlantic Univ. in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Karen Severson, MD
Dr. Karen Severson, MD
3.7
View Profile
Dr. David Hu, MD
Dr. David Hu, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD
Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD
3.3 (35)
View Profile

Dr. Abad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Atlantic Univ.
    1650 Osceola Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 803-8880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abad?

    Sep 09, 2021
    excellent doctor
    — Sep 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Abad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vincent Abad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abad to family and friends

    Dr. Abad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vincent Abad, MD.

    About Dr. Vincent Abad, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215022439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VALENCIA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Abad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abad works at Florida Atlantic Univ. in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Abad’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vincent Abad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.