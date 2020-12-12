See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Manahawkin, NJ
Dr. Vincent Abenante, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vincent Abenante, MD

Dr. Vincent Abenante, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Obesity and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abenante's Office Locations

  1. 1
    588 E Bay Ave Ste 1, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 489-0220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Lipid Disorders

Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Nosebleed
Overweight
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pilonidal Cyst Removal
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Proteinuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Varicose Eczema
Venous Compression
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Vincent Abenante, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013913847
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abenante has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abenante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abenante has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Obesity and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abenante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abenante. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abenante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abenante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abenante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

