Dr. Vincent Avallone Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Lititz and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Avallone Jr works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Central Pa-upmc in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Lebanon, PA and Lititz, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Humerus Fracture and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.