Overview of Dr. Vincent Avila, MD
Dr. Vincent Avila, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Avila's Office Locations
Queen-Nassau Nephrology Svs300 Old Country Rd Ste 111, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 745-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, he is thorough. He spent a lot of time explaining my blood work and what it means.
About Dr. Vincent Avila, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1518965110
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Avila has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila.
