Overview of Dr. Vincent Basilice, MD

Dr. Vincent Basilice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Basilice works at Opthalmic Center in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.