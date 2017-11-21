Dr. Vincent Battista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Battista, MD
Dr. Vincent Battista, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Willow Street, PA. They graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine - Washington, D.C. and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster - Willow Street212 Willow Valley Lakes Dr Ste 201A, Willow Street, PA 17584 Directions (717) 299-4871Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Battista is an amazing surgeon. I wish I had listened to his recommendation for wrist implant surgery sooner.
About Dr. Vincent Battista, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hand Fellowship Training Walter Reed Medical Center Nation Consortium, Washington, D.C.
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Ft Bliss, TX
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center - Aurora, CO
- Georgetown University School of Medicine - Washington, D.C.
- Mount Saint Mary's College, Emmitsburg, MD
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Battista has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battista has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Battista. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battista.
