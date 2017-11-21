See All Hand Surgeons in Willow Street, PA
Dr. Vincent Battista, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vincent Battista, MD

Dr. Vincent Battista, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Willow Street, PA. They graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine - Washington, D.C. and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.

Dr. Battista works at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LTD. in Willow Street, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Battista's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster - Willow Street
    212 Willow Valley Lakes Dr Ste 201A, Willow Street, PA 17584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 299-4871
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Release
Trigger Finger Release
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 21, 2017
    Lancaster — Nov 21, 2017
    About Dr. Vincent Battista, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457327868
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand Fellowship Training Walter Reed Medical Center Nation Consortium, Washington, D.C.
    Residency
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Ft Bliss, TX
    Internship
    • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center - Aurora, CO
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School of Medicine - Washington, D.C.
    Undergraduate School
    • Mount Saint Mary's College, Emmitsburg, MD
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Battista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Battista has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Battista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Battista works at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LTD. in Willow Street, PA. View the full address on Dr. Battista’s profile.

    Dr. Battista has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Battista. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battista.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

