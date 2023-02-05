Overview of Dr. Vincent Bivins, MD

Dr. Vincent Bivins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center, Medical West Main Campus and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Bivins works at Urology Centers of Alabama in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Peyronie's Disease and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.