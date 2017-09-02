Overview

Dr. Vincent Buchinsky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Buchinsky works at Manassas Family Medicine in Manassas, VA.