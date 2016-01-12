Dr. Calamia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Calamia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vincent Calamia, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Calamia works at
Locations
Northwell Health Burn Care Center500 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6988
Northwell Health101 Tyrellan Ave Fl 4, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 984-9848
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor who takes the time to explain anything and everything to you.
About Dr. Vincent Calamia, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1275527798
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calamia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calamia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calamia works at
Dr. Calamia has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Thyroiditis and Hashimoto's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calamia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Calamia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calamia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calamia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calamia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.