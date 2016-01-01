Dr. Vincent Caldarola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldarola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Caldarola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Vincent A Caldarola4499 Medical Dr Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-3565
- 2 155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 116, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-3565
Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Medical Center4411 Medical Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4584
St. Luke's Baptist Hospital7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 297-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vincent Caldarola, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124043591
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Caldarola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caldarola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caldarola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caldarola has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caldarola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldarola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldarola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldarola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldarola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.