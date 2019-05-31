Overview of Dr. Vincent Callanan, MD

Dr. Vincent Callanan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Callanan works at Kaleida Health - Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Otitis Media and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.