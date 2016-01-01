Dr. Capanelli II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent Capanelli II, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Capanelli II, MD
Dr. Vincent Capanelli II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.
Dr. Capanelli II's Office Locations
Metropolitan Hospital Center1901 1st Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 423-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vincent Capanelli II, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capanelli II has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capanelli II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
