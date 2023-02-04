Dr. Vincent Caracciolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caracciolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Caracciolo, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Caracciolo, MD
Dr. Vincent Caracciolo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from St George's University|St. George's University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Caracciolo works at
Dr. Caracciolo's Office Locations
-
1
First Coast Heart & Vascular Center100 Whetstone Pl Ste 102, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 567-4211Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caracciolo?
I have been a patient of Dr. Caracciolo for a few years and I find him very compassionate, professional and extremely knowledgeable. He also helped my dad as an emergency patient and was there for me until my dad passed.
About Dr. Vincent Caracciolo, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952446908
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital|SUNY At Stone Brook Hsc
- Norwalk Hospital Association|Yale University - Norwalk Hospital Program
- Norwalk Hospital Association-Yale|Yale Program
- St George's University|St. George's University
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caracciolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caracciolo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caracciolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caracciolo works at
Dr. Caracciolo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caracciolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
285 patients have reviewed Dr. Caracciolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caracciolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caracciolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caracciolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.