Dr. Vincent Cardinale, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (600)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vincent Cardinale, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Cardinale works at Cardinale Dentistry in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardinale Dentistry
    1019 Crosspointe Dr Ste 2, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 236-3015

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
BIOLASE Waterlase MD™ Turbo Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Laser Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
DIAGNOdent® Laser Cavity Detection Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 601 ratings
    Patient Ratings (601)
    5 Star
    (567)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vincent Cardinale, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699771063
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Cardinale, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardinale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardinale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cardinale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cardinale works at Cardinale Dentistry in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cardinale’s profile.

    601 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardinale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardinale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardinale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardinale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

