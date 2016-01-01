Dr. Vincent Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Digestive Diseases Group - Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 250, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-2010
Baylon Ambulatory Endoscopy Center4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 210, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vincent Chan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770678336
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.