Dr. Vincent Chu, DO

Family Medicine
4.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vincent Chu, DO

Dr. Vincent Chu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They completed their residency with Oh State University Hospital

Dr. Chu works at American Health Network in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mary Butcher, MD
Dr. Mary Butcher, MD
3.3 (49)
Dr. Robert Zaino, MD
Dr. Robert Zaino, MD
4.5 (30)
Dr. Chu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network of Ohio Professional Corp.
    85 Commerce Park Dr, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 882-2397

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avita Ontario
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Chu's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Chu

    About Dr. Vincent Chu, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Chinese
    • 1366481822
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oh State University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Chu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chu works at American Health Network in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Chu’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
