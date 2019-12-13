See All Family Doctors in Union, NJ
Dr. Vincent Codella, DO

Family Medicine
3.4 (44)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Vincent Codella, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Codella works at Codella Family Practice in Union, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Codella & Cattofi Family Practice
    1000 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 103, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 688-1550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Vincent Codella, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Italian
    • 1134111248
    Education & Certifications

    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Codella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Codella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Codella works at Codella Family Practice in Union, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Codella’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Codella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

