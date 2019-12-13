Dr. Codella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Codella, DO
Overview
Dr. Vincent Codella, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Codella works at
Locations
Codella & Cattofi Family Practice1000 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 103, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Codella to be very personable and extremely thorough. He took the time to explain the blood tests and EKG and answered my questions. I was in the office for 1 hr which is normal for most doctors.
About Dr. Vincent Codella, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Italian
- 1134111248
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Codella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Codella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Codella works at
Dr. Codella speaks Italian.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Codella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codella.
