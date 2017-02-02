Overview of Dr. Vincent Colin, MD

Dr. Vincent Colin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas.



Dr. Colin works at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Podiatry at Killeen in Killeen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.