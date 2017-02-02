Dr. Vincent Colin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Colin, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Colin, MD
Dr. Vincent Colin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas.
Dr. Colin's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Podiatry at Killeen2301 Clear Creek Rd, Killeen, TX 76549 Directions (254) 519-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Colin was fantastic. He came in before and after Mom's surgery and made the whole family feel at ease. We are so lucky he was the orthopedic surgeon on call.
About Dr. Vincent Colin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Colin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colin.
