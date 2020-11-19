See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rensselaer, NY
Dr. Vincent Corcoran, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
31 years of experience

Dr. Vincent Corcoran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rensselaer, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Corcoran works at St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates PC in Rensselaer, NY with other offices in Troy, NY, Clifton Park, NY and Green Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pap Smear and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Corcoran's Office Locations

    St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates PC
    2 Empire Dr, Rensselaer, NY 12144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 373-4555
    Samaritan Hospital-st Mary's Campus
    1300 Massachusetts Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 268-5000
    St. Peter's Diabetes Endocrine Care
    855 Route 146 Ste 150, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 373-4555
    William J. Hennessey MD PC
    31 Lower Hudson Ave, Green Island, NY 12183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 272-9140

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Pap Smear
Atrophic Vaginitis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 19, 2020
    I have had Dr. C as my OB for over a decade and there is good reason! I have had nothing but pleasant experiences with him. He always makes me feel comfortable and actually takes the time to listen to my concerns and answer my questions. He has researched things that I have asked his opinion on and gives his informed and educated findings to ensure I am pointed in the right direction. I highly recommend him.
    Dorothy — Nov 19, 2020
    About Dr. Vincent Corcoran, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    1053378729
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Corcoran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corcoran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corcoran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corcoran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corcoran has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pap Smear and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corcoran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Corcoran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corcoran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corcoran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corcoran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

