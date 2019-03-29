Dr. Vincent Criscione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Criscione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Criscione, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Criscione, MD is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Dr. Criscione works at
Locations
South County Dermatology3461 S County Trl Ste 202, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 471-3376
Narragansett Office350 Kingstown Rd Ste 202, Narragansett, RI 02882 Directions (401) 471-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Criscione is always professional, friendly and genuinely concerned about my skin issues. He has removed several skin tags for me and checks my skin at annual check ups for sun damage.
About Dr. Vincent Criscione, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Roger Williams MEd Ctr Boston University
- Brown Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
