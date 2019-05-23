Overview of Dr. Vincent Dahringer, MD

Dr. Vincent Dahringer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Dahringer works at Carolina Cataract Laser Center in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Dunn, NC and Wilson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.