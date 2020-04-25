Overview of Dr. Vincent Degennaro, MD

Dr. Vincent Degennaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Degennaro works at Richmond Health Network in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.