Dr. Vincent Deramo, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Deramo, MD
Dr. Vincent Deramo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hauppauge, NY. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Deramo works at
Dr. Deramo's Office Locations
Hauppauge Office600 Northern Blvd Ste 216, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 234-5666
Hauppauge Office200 Motor Pkwy Ste A-2, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 234-5666
Rockville Centre Office64 N Long Beach Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 594-1010Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Elmhurst Office9131 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 673-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
1000% anyone is in great care with Dr. Deramo.
About Dr. Vincent Deramo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1073626388
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
