Dr. Vincent Derosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Derosa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 681-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Derosa was able to remove difficult and very large polyps that 2 other doctors were not able to remove. In fact, one told me I should have surgery to have that part of my colon removed, or have 2 to 3 colonoscopies to remove them. Dr. Derosa removed them with just one colonoscopy. Thank you!
About Dr. Vincent Derosa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
