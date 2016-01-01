Dr. Digiovanni Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Digiovanni Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Digiovanni Jr, MD
Dr. Vincent Digiovanni Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Digiovanni Jr works at
Dr. Digiovanni Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Dynamic Healthcare Solutions Pllc250 Pierce St Ste 111, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 270-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Digiovanni Jr?
About Dr. Vincent Digiovanni Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1497789135
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digiovanni Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digiovanni Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digiovanni Jr works at
Dr. Digiovanni Jr has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digiovanni Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Digiovanni Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digiovanni Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digiovanni Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digiovanni Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.