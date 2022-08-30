Dr. Vincent Dinapoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinapoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Dinapoli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Dinapoli, MD
Dr. Vincent Dinapoli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Dinapoli's Office Locations
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After spending 2 years trying everything from physical therapy to injections to alleve the extreme pain in my lower back, I contacted Mayfield Brain & Spine. During my initial consultation, Dr. DiNapoli thoroughly and clearly explained what was wrong. He said that surgery could be performed and then described what that would entail. I had surgery on May 25, 2022. That night, the nurse at the surgical center took me for a short walk and I have been walking ever since! I only took pain meds for about 4 days. About 2 weeks after surgery, I burst into tears because it had been so long since I was pain free. At my recent 3 month checkup, Dr. DiNapoli said that the fusion is successful. I am walking over 10,000 steps per day, doing yoga, Tai Chi, yard work and house work - all pain free. I'm 61, but I feel like I'm 41. Thank you Dr. DiNapoli and Mayfield Brain & Spine for giving me a new lease on life!
About Dr. Vincent Dinapoli, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144482746
Education & Certifications
- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Dinapoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinapoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinapoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinapoli has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinapoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinapoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinapoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinapoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinapoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.