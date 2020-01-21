Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD
Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center.
Dr. Dinick's Office Locations
Vincent D. Dinick DMD MD PC200 Arnet St Ste 180, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Directions (248) 919-1100
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 919-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Forest Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for the past three years now, having several successful procedures. I intend to continue my reconstructive needs in the future with Dr. Dinick. He’s is a perfectionist when it comes to the outcome of his work.
About Dr. Vincent Dinick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
