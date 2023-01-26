See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Vineland, NJ
Dr. Vincent Disabella, DO

Sports Medicine
5.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vincent Disabella, DO

Dr. Vincent Disabella, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Disabella works at Premier Orthopaedic Associates of Southern NJ in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Elmer, NJ and Mullica Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Disabella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Orthopaedic Associates Vineland
    298 S DELSEA DR, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 690-1616
  2. 2
    Premier Orthopaedic Associates Elmer
    330 Front St, Elmer, NJ 08318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 358-2559
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Premier Orthopaedic Associates of Southern NJ
    201 Tomlin Station Rd Ste C, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 223-0007
  4. 4
    Premier Orthopaedic Associates Vineland
    352 S Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 690-1616

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2023
    I felt very comfortable at this visit. It was my first time at Premier Orthopedics and would highly recommend. Everyone was courteous and friendly. I felt at ease speaking to Dr Disabella. He was ver through.
    Stephanie Gillen — Jan 26, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Disabella, DO
    About Dr. Vincent Disabella, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487632170
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Vincent Disabella, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disabella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Disabella has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Disabella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Disabella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disabella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disabella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disabella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

