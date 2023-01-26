Overview of Dr. Vincent Disabella, DO

Dr. Vincent Disabella, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Disabella works at Premier Orthopaedic Associates of Southern NJ in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Elmer, NJ and Mullica Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.