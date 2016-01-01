Dr. Vincent Falanga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falanga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Falanga, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Falanga, MD is a Dermatologist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
-
1
Brownwood Care Center2910 BROWNWOOD BLVD, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 674-1790Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 13696 N Us Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 900-2645
-
3
Mcr Health Inc.300 Riverside Dr E Ste 2010, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 405-1170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vincent Falanga, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1376501825
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Falanga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falanga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falanga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falanga speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Falanga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falanga.
