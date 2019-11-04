Dr. Vincent Giacalone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giacalone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Giacalone, DPM
Overview
Dr. Vincent Giacalone, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Giacalone works at
Locations
-
1
Vincent Giacalone Dpm466 Old Hook Rd Ste 24D, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 261-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Giacalone is the best thing that happened to me after 7 month's of trying so many doctors He is the only one I would ever go to. He is caring, kind, and professional. Answering all my questions with patience. Not to mention He is an expert in caring for my wounds and what I should do to take care of them I am so happy and grateful to have found Him. I know there is someone watching over me because I found Him to treat my wounds.
About Dr. Vincent Giacalone, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285637025
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- St. John's University, Queens, NY
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giacalone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giacalone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giacalone works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Giacalone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giacalone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giacalone, there are benefits to both methods.