Dr. Vincent Giampapa, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Montclair, NJ
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vincent Giampapa, MD

Dr. Vincent Giampapa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine.

Dr. Giampapa works at Plastic Surgery Center in Montclair, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giampapa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vincent C. Giampapa M.d. PA
    89 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 746-3535

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Aug 25, 2020
Had an eyelift, very happy, excellent doctor, professional, caring staff.
Christine C from Clifton — Aug 25, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Vincent Giampapa, MD
About Dr. Vincent Giampapa, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801961446
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Bellevue Hospital Center
Residency
  • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
Internship
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Medical Education
  • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Giampapa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Giampapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Giampapa works at Plastic Surgery Center in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Giampapa’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Giampapa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giampapa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giampapa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giampapa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

