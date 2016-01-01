Dr. Vincent Grattolino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grattolino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Grattolino, DPM
Overview of Dr. Vincent Grattolino, DPM
Dr. Vincent Grattolino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA.
Dr. Grattolino works at
Dr. Grattolino's Office Locations
-
1
Vincent N Grattolino Dpm203 N Main Ave, Scranton, PA 18504 Directions (570) 344-3338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grattolino?
About Dr. Vincent Grattolino, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1861422313
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grattolino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grattolino accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grattolino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grattolino works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grattolino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grattolino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grattolino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grattolino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.