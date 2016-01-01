See All Podiatrists in Scranton, PA
Dr. Vincent Grattolino, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (3)
Scranton, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vincent Grattolino, DPM

Dr. Vincent Grattolino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA. 

Dr. Grattolino works at Vincent N Grattolino DPM in Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grattolino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vincent N Grattolino Dpm
    203 N Main Ave, Scranton, PA 18504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 344-3338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Vincent Grattolino, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861422313
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Grattolino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grattolino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grattolino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grattolino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grattolino works at Vincent N Grattolino DPM in Scranton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Grattolino’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grattolino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grattolino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grattolino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grattolino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

