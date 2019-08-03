See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Davie, FL
Dr. Vincent Guida, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vincent Guida, MD

Dr. Vincent Guida, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Guida works at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guida's Office Locations

  1
    Nsu-com
    3200 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 262-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Osteopenia
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Osteopenia

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 03, 2019
    I had an fabulous experience with Dr. Guida. He is very caring, kind, and compassionate. I am a terrible patient because I become extremely anxious when I see a doctor and I’ve avoided seeing them for years. . Dr. Guida worked with me to help me get through the visit. He was patient, thorough, and evaluated everything carefully and thoughtfully. Everything about Dr. Guida led me to believe he is now the doctor I will continue to see. On top of that, he referred me to a cardiologist right away. The family doctor I’d seen did not do that. Dr. Guida thinks in and outside the box. He is very exceptional. You can see that the vast majority of his reviews all over the Internet are excellent. I am a psychiatrist patient and Dr. Guida took into account my difficulties and doctor phobia and did not try to change me into a compliant patience. To say his bedside manner is excellent is not saying enough. He is highly regarded in the medical community and a super person.
    About Dr. Vincent Guida, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407870181
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Guida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guida has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guida accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Guida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guida works at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Guida’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

