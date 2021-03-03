Overview of Dr. Vincent Guinn, MD

Dr. Vincent Guinn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Guinn works at Electrophysiology and Pacing Interventionalists LLC in Columbus, OH with other offices in Newark, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.