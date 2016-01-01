Dr. Vincent Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Hansen, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Hansen, MD
Dr. Vincent Hansen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital

Dr. Hansen's Office Locations
-
1
Utah Hematology Oncology PC4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 1685, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 387-7150
-
2
Mckay-dee Hospital4401 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 627-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Layton Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Pyramid Life
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vincent Hansen, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1528044385
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Thrombocytosis, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
