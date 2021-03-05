See All Dermatologists in Williamsport, PA
Dr. Vincent Herbst, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vincent Herbst, MD is a Dermatologist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Herbst works at Office of Vincent P. Herbst MD in Williamsport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vincent P Herbst MD
    904 Campbell St Ste 206, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 322-1600
  2. 2
    Ophthalmology Services in Williamsport (dr. Frey)
    1201 Grampian Blvd Ste 2A, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 322-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 05, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr Herbst for more than 20 years. He saw me through being diagnosed with an extremely rare disease and has been fantastic. I love his passion for his profession and his caring and supporting manner.
    C M Matthews — Mar 05, 2021
    About Dr. Vincent Herbst, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447218466
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Herbst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herbst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herbst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herbst works at Office of Vincent P. Herbst MD in Williamsport, PA. View the full address on Dr. Herbst’s profile.

    Dr. Herbst has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herbst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

