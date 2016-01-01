See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Vincent Ho, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vincent Ho, MD

Dr. Vincent Ho, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.

Dr. Ho works at High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weber Hans E MD
    43839 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 945-5984

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Obesity
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Back Pain
Obesity
Liver Damage from Alcohol

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Ho, MD
    About Dr. Vincent Ho, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese
    NPI Number
    • 1124138359
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kingsbrook Hosp
    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ho accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ho works at High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ho’s profile.

    Dr. Ho has seen patients for Back Pain and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

