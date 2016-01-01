Overview of Dr. Vincent Ho, MD

Dr. Vincent Ho, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.