Dr. Vincent Ho, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Sandy Plains Pediatrics PC3225 Shallowford Rd Ste 1300, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (678) 560-7160
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Ho and his team are amazing. He had my oldest daughter pegged after the first 15 min. We have been with Dr Ho for 7 years and he has helped myself and my daughter through many issues. He has always given it to us straight and taught my daughter to self advocate as she became older. She is now 18 and an amazing young lady. We couldn't have done it with out Dr Ho and his team. My youngest is now seeing one of his NP and we are happy. Thank You Dr Ho for everything!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1154494508
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
