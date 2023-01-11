See All Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Vincent Honan, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (67)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vincent Honan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Honan works at Arizona Digestive Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Esophagitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Endoscopy Center
    1410 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 254-6686
  2. 2
    Arizona Digestive Health - Central Phoenix, Edwards
    1300 N 12th St Ste 603, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 254-6686
  3. 3
    Arizona Digestive Health
    5111 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 151, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diarrhea
Esophagitis
Dysphagia
Diarrhea
Esophagitis
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Honan?

    Jan 11, 2023
    Dr. Honan is a 10! I agree with every positive review on this site. He is calm, knowledgeable & caring. He puts you immediately at ease & listens to your concerns with a sincere desire to help. My husband sees him now & is in complete agreement.
    Donna — Jan 11, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Honan, MD
    About Dr. Vincent Honan, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073585014
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ariz/maricopa Med Center
    Internship
    • Westchester Med Center
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • University at Albany
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Honan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Honan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Honan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Honan has seen patients for Diarrhea, Esophagitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Honan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

