Dr. Vincent Hung, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Hung, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies.
Locations
- 1 452 N Altadena Dr Ste 200, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 432-5032
- 2 351 Hospital Rd Ste 418, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 574-8292
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I flew in from Missouri to have Dr. Hung perform my Mohs surgery. Even with the strict Covid rules in place for his office, it was worth it to me to comply, and isolate for 2 weeks prior to coming to his office for the surgery. The results of the surgery near the end of my nose were professionally executed and you can't even see where the skin graft is located. I would highly recommend Dr. Hung for anyone who wants the best, most professional Mohs surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery.
About Dr. Vincent Hung, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.
