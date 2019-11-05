Dr. Vincent Key, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Key is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Key, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Key, MD
Dr. Vincent Key, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Key works at
Dr. Key's Office Locations
-
1
KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
3
The University of Kansas Hospital Training Complex1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO 64129 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Key?
I’ve had two knee replacements in the last year with Dr. Key. He’s the best! I’m so thankful for his expertise and care that has given me a much better quality of life!
About Dr. Vincent Key, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235248279
Education & Certifications
- Wellington Ortho & Sports Med
- Chas R Drew University Med and Science|University Of Ok College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Key has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Key accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Key has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Key works at
Dr. Key has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Key on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Key speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Key. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Key.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Key, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Key appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.